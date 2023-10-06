From serving his country to serving his community, former military man receives special surprise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many consider retirement a time to finally kick back and relax, but not for one DeKalb County man.

Colonel James Tarver decided to use his retirement as an opportunity to serve others in the community.

After spending 10 years in the Army and 21 years in the Air Force, Col. Tarver is a prime example of the idea that “you can take the man out of the military, but you can’t take the military out of the man.”

“Military guys, we don’t smile too much… we’re stern; I’m smiling for the first time,” said Col. Tarver.

From serving the country to serving his community, Col. Tarver can often be seen around a local Decatur church or at the local farmer’s market.

“When I retired, I was laying around feeling sorry for myself,” said Col. Tarver.

Then during a trip to the farmer’s market to get food for his chickens, he saw how much food was being thrown out.

He knew what he had to do, so he started making his rounds at the market every week, using what was once being wasted to instead serve those in need of groceries through his Food 2 Life initiative.

“When people come to me and say I have my last ten dollars, or my last twenty dollars, and I have no food, I feel blessed to be able to help people,” said Col. Tarver.

While Col. Tarver remained focused on giving back, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad decided it was time that he got something back as well.

The ANF Surprise Squad presented him with a $500 gas card, to help continue his mission of helping and nourishing those in his community. “I pray to God to keep me alive long enough to keep this thing going; if I do my part, He’ll do His part,” said Col. Tarver. He is hoping to one day spread his operation beyond Decatur, helping other communities across Georgia and perhaps even the country.

