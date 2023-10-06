Study: Georgia ranks second lowest state of high school students vaping
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia ranks among one of the lowest states when it comes to high schoolers vaping, according to a study from Drug Watch.
The study found that Georgia ranked the second lowest state with the percentage of high school students vaping, which is 17%.
West Virginia had the highest percentage of high school students vaping with 35.7%.
|States where high schoolers vape the most
|Percentage
|West Virginia
|35.7%
|North Carolina
|35.5%
|New Mexico
|34.0%
|New Hampshire
|33.8%
|North Dakota
|33.1%
|States where high schoolers vape the least
|Percentage
|Utah
|9.7%
|Georgia
|17.0%
|Nebraska
|17.1%
|Arizona
|17.9%
|California
|18.2%
When it comes to vaping among adults, the study found that Georgia ranks 29th with 5.6%.
In Georgia, people have to be 21 and older to purchase a vape or e-cigarettes, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.