3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Study: Georgia ranks second lowest state of high school students vaping

The study found that Georgia ranked the second lowest state with the percentage of high school...
The study found that Georgia ranked the second lowest state with the percentage of high school students vaping, which is 17%.(Lindsay Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia ranks among one of the lowest states when it comes to high schoolers vaping, according to a study from Drug Watch.

The study found that Georgia ranked the second lowest state with the percentage of high school students vaping, which is 17%.

West Virginia had the highest percentage of high school students vaping with 35.7%.

States where high schoolers vape the mostPercentage
West Virginia 35.7%
North Carolina35.5%
New Mexico34.0%
New Hampshire 33.8%
North Dakota33.1%
States where high schoolers vape the leastPercentage
Utah9.7%
Georgia17.0%
Nebraska17.1%
Arizona17.9%
California18.2%

When it comes to vaping among adults, the study found that Georgia ranks 29th with 5.6%.

In Georgia, people have to be 21 and older to purchase a vape or e-cigarettes, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in the last 2 months
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in last 2 months following Trump indictment
Eric Taylor Butler faces charges of sexual assault by a teacher and solicitation of sodomy...
Cobb County teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, records say
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and...
If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free

Latest News

Moderna late stage trial on dual COVID-flue vaccine
Moderna late stage trial on dual COVID-flue vaccine
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
No charges for troopers who killed protester
No charges for troopers who killed protester
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk coming to Atlanta.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk set for Oct. 14 in downtown Atlanta
According to a press release, an SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler near Fulton Industrial...
1 dead after traffic accident in South Fulton, police say