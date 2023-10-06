3-Degree Guarantee
Super speeder caught going over 100 mph in metro Atlanta construction zone

Traffic moves swiftly up and down Georgia 400. And lately, some drivers have been seen speeding through construction zones.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Robert Gibson has seen it firsthand. He said his team of construction workers put their lives at risk every day working next to the freeway.

“It’s very scary. You may go home, or you may not,” Gibson said. “Generally, we have close mishaps like almost every day. People not paying attention and on their phone texting or putting on lipstick or make-up and stuff.”

Sandy Springs police busted a driver a couple of days ago going 122 mph in a 55 zone with construction workers just feet away.

“They got charged with not only the speeding and super speeder but reckless driving and went to jail for it,” Sgt. Matt McGinnis with Sandy Springs Police said.

Atlanta News First spotted several cars speeding through construction zones along Georgia 400 on Thursday and police had their radar gun out clocking drivers.

“Due to all the heavy congestion and traffic around the 285/400 area, folks are tired of being in traffic and so when they get out of traffic. They’re increasing their speeds to dangerous levels trying to make up for time lost,” McGinnis said.

“Yes, that’s ridiculous. It really is. It’s amazing. Most people aren’t paying attention. They don’t care about any caution lights or crash trucks or flashing barriers,” Gibson said.

