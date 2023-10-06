3-Degree Guarantee
Ticketing begins for speeders caught on camera in Brookhaven school zone

In response to residents’ concerns, Brookhaven police are utilizing a speed detection camera at 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road.(City of Brookhaven)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enforcement began Friday morning for drivers caught on camera speeding through a school zone on Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Cameras were installed several weeks ago outside St. Martin’s Episcopal School. Until now, drivers received warnings in the mail if the cameras captured their vehicles traveling 11 miles over the speed limit. Warnings will no longer be issued.

School zone fines will be set at $80 for the first violation and $130 for the second during the same calendar year. A sworn Brookhaven police officer will review every citation prior to issuance, according to a city spokesman.

“We studied several school zones and found that speeding during school hours is an exceptional problem, threatening the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians,” Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said in a statement. “I want to thank St. Martin’s Episcopal School for their cooperation and partnership as we begin this new initiative to curb excessive speeding during school hours.”

In 2019, Brookhaven conducted a study of traffic volume and speeders in school zones during school hours. In three school zones, more than 3,000 vehicles were found to be speeding at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in a single day, a city spokesman said. Of those, 467 took place at St. Martin’s Episcopal School.

“We hope that we can expand this program to other schools in Brookhaven where speeding is a safety issue, like Cross Keys High School and Montgomery Elementary School,” said Gurley.

The following are activation times for the speed cameras and school zone flashers:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings:

Speed camera and school zone flasher activation: 7 – 8:30 a.m.

Reduced speed limit: 25 m.p.h.

Speed camera trigger: 36 m.p.h.

Wednesday mornings:

School zone flasher and speed camera activation: 8 – 9:15 a.m.

Reduced speed limit: 25 m.p.h.

Speed camera trigger: 36 m.p.h.

Afternoons (Mon-Fri),

School zone flasher and speed camera activation: 2:35 – 4 p.m.

Reduced speed limit: 25 m.p.h.

Speed camera trigger: 36 m.p.h.

Between the specified windows of reduced speeds, when school is actively in session, the speed limit will return to 40 miles per hour. However, the speed camera trigger will remain in effect at 51 miles per hour during these intervals. After 4 p.m., all speed camera enforcement will cease entirely.

