U.S. House Speaker race has Georgia ties | ANF+ Political Weekly Wrap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The turmoil engulfing the GOP-led House of Representatives on Capitol Hill this week has direct ties to Georgia.

On Tuesday, the House voted to remove California Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker, the first time in American political history that has happened.

The House of Representatives is entering uncharted territory after a far-right effort to remove fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy from the speakership succeeded thanks to support from Democrats.

A resolution — titled a motion to vacate — from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., passed Tuesday with the support of eight Republicans and all the Democrats present and voting. Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, now the acting speaker, declared the House in recess until both parties can decide on a path forward.

Since Tuesday, two leading candidates to replace McCarthy have emerged: House Majority Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio. Both men have strong ties to Georgia’s political developments.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott from Georgia’s 3rd district is a close ally of Scalise, and could be up for a leadership post if Scalise next Wednesday’s scheduled vote for House speaker.

On Tuesday, Scott told reporters, according to Politico, “Steve Scalise is our leader. If he wants it, then I think that it’s likely that he will be the leader, the speaker nominee.”

Jordan is chair of the House Judiciary Committee. On the same day that former President Donald Trump surrendered himself at the notorious Fulton County jail for arrest and booking, Jordan sent a letter to Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

Willis has indicted Trump and 18 others, alleging the nation’s 45th president led an organized crime-like conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Jordan demanded to know if Willis coordinated her Trump investigation with the U.S. Justice Department. He also asked if Willis used any federal money in conducting her investigation.

Weeks later, Willis rebuked Jordan in a 10-page letter, essentially telling one of the most influential GOP congressional officials to stay out of her investigation.

On Thursday, Trump himself endorsed Jordan to be the next House speaker.

For her part, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from northwest Georgia’s 14th district voted to support McCarthy during the vote to oust him. After McCarthy’s ouster, Greene promptly endorsed Trump for House speaker.

Georgia has been under the nation’s political microscope before, but never more so than now.

Here’s a recap of Oct. 2-6, 2023:

TOP STORY THIS WEEK Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in last 2 months following Trump indictment Willis has told county leaders she’s received 150 personal threats in the last two months since the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 of his GOP allies in Fulton County.

A new Joe Biden reelection ad began airing this week in Atlanta. “Never Left,” according to the president’s reelection campaign, “highlights President Biden’s middle class upbringing and his steadfast commitment to America’s middle class.”

The buy is targeting high-reach, general election audience programming including “Dancing With the Stars” and “Bachelor in Paradise;” NFL programming; and local and network news programming.

Welcome to the New South. By 2100, a new moveBuddha report estimates that five of the top 10 most populated American states will be in the South, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Georgia is forecasted to be the #4 most populated state in America by the end of this century, jumping four spots in the rankings and increasing its population by 117% compared to 2023.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the South added more than 1.3 million residents in 2022 alone. The report predicts this trend will continue in the decades ahead, with Texas becoming the largest state in terms of population and Florida becoming the second-largest. California would fall to #3.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.