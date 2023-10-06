Want a cheaper flight? Buy your holiday airline tickets before Halloween

By Harry Samler
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Consumer investigators have flaws, but that’s about to change, because October is our last chance to find cheap flights for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Better Call Harry still prefers booking directly through the airlines because you speak directly with their customer service representatives if something goes wrong, but online travel agencies offer excellent package deals. The difference is, if there’s a complication, you must resolve the problem through the online travel agency, and that may be difficult.

Online travel agencies like Expedia recently launched its One Key rewards program. If you sign up, the site claims members who add a hotel to a flight can save up to 30 percent.

Sticking with flights, Google Flights is a great place to start your search and has excellent tools.

A search for a Christmas flight to Los Angeles found round-trip pricing starting at $240. Take advantage of its price graph and the date grid. It lets you play with departure and arrival dates to compare pricing, and if you scroll down to “view price history,” it displays a 60-day price graph comparison.

Google Flights is not an online travel agency, but it will redirect you to the airline or the online agency offering the deal. Like Expedia, the site lets you track pricing. You’ll get an email if the price goes up or down.

Kayak, Orbitz, Priceline and Booking.com are worth a search, and Trivago will search them all. (Expedia owns Hotels.com, Orbitz.com, Travelocity.com, Hotwire.com, Trivago.com, ebookers.com, Vrbo.com and CheapTickets.com.)

Don’t forget what happened last Christmas when travelers got stranded for days. Southwest Airlines was the biggest cancellation culprit.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has published this list of which airlines had the most and least number of cancellations.

Lowest Marketing Carrier Rates of Canceled Flights December 2022

  • American Airlines Network – 1.8%
  • JetBlue Airways – 1.9%
  • Delta Air Lines Network – 2.9%

Highest Marketing Carrier Rates of Canceled Flights December 2022

  • Southwest Airlines – 14.6%
  • Alaska Airlines Network – 7.6%
  • Allegiant Air – 5.3%
