Why do people get so excited about getting scared?

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It sounds odd: people paying to scare or be scared. But every Halloween, millions of Americans head to horror films and haunted houses to get their fright on.

If anyone knows why people voluntarily go through this, it’s Island Chance, the Attractions Manager at Netherworld in Stone Mountain.

“When you’re scaring them and step back a little bit, they just want to have fun,” Chance said.

Netherworld founder Ben Armstrong says it’s not that complicated. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“People enjoy being scared because they get a surge of adrenaline,” Armstrong said.

Maybe that’s why Netherworld just kicked off its 27th season. But the haunted house isn’t the only scary thing thriving. Horror films saw a resurgence in the 90s and have become a staple for studios with their low production costs.

“Horror always survives,” Armstrong said. “Unlike things like Westerns or Gladiator movies, which are based in a specific time period. They’re very genre-specific, but horror spans all genres.”

For the hardcore horror fan, immersion is part of the love.

“Uh, hello, my name is Dr. Audrey Mandible,” said a blood-soaked character in a white coat.

Basic questioning unveiled a sketchy medical history for Dr. Mandible.

“Oh, you know, I just find somebody with some ankles or some calves and ask, ‘Do you need those?’”

But through the horror, screams, and obviously fake gore, there’s a joy bleeding through it all.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had. I can see myself doing anything else.”

