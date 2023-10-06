3-Degree Guarantee
YMCA, Latin American Association partner up to help Atlanta kids prepare for kindergarten

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Raising a generation of leaders starts by intervening early, so kids can thrive in school. Now, that extra help is coming to families with the Latin American Association at no cost, thanks to the YMCA.

The YMCA’s early learning readiness program, which has been around since 2012, has recently partnered with the Latin American Association in Atlanta.

“The Latin American Association is a beacon of hope for Latino families here in DeKalb, Gwinnett, and now even in Whitfield county,” said Luis Andino with the Latin American Association, “It really provides an opportunity for anyone who is coming in, whether is it from the border or going through tough times, to really find refuge and find hope.”

The YMCA and the Latin American Association have partnered together before, but this is the first time they have come together for this specific program. The program exists to empower caregivers to be active participants in their children’s education and give kids the tools they need to succeed in school. It is taught in Spanish. Lessons are taught through play.

“These are families that for whatever reason do not have access to a high-quality program, are on a waiting list or they cannot afford one. It gives the YMCA the opportunity to fill that gap,” said Yeni Garcia with the YMCA.

The program is for kids zero to 5 years old and is completely free.

“It is great that they are able to provide that programming when we have the people who need it the most,” said Andino.

To learn more about the program and get connected, click here.

FIND LOCATIONS HERE:

