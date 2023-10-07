Accused wrong-way driver tries to outrun deputies on the interstate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man police say is responsible for causing a wrong-way wreck in downtown Atlanta, before taking off running down the highway, is behind bars.

What started as a Thursday night on patrol, turned into a pursuit Lt. Michael Lynch with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Traffic Division will never forget.

“I heard a motorcycle engine revving up, and I noticed a black and blue slingshot traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of MLK, which is a one-way, at a high rate of speed,” he explained.

A second later, he said he heard a crash.

The slingshot, defined as a three-wheeled motorcycle, had crashed into a minivan near the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The people in the minivan were okay. The driver of the slingshot, who was identified as Deraus Jeffery, ran off.

“He ran from the accident location, all the way down to Jesse Hill, jumped the fence, got onto the interstate, 75/85 southbound,” said Lt. Lynch. “He was running northbound in the emergency lane, as we were pursuing him.”

Another Fulton County deputy was down the street and saw Lt. Lynch running after the suspect, so he joined in to help.

“A good example of partnership with all of our other surrounding agencies in cooperation, where they were able to apprehend this hit-and-run suspect,” said Natalie Ammons, Director of Communications for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. “Even though that was not part of their normal duties.”

Ammons said they were in the right place at the right time to help. From the highway, the suspect ran back over to the parking garage on Jesse Hill Drive, and that was where he was ultimately apprehended. The case was turned over to Atlanta Police.

Lt. Lynch said for him, this was a new one.

“This is my first time in my 24 years of law enforcement I have chased someone on the interstate.”

Lynch also noted slingshot drivers need to be wearing helmets.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.