3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Braves hope second time’s the charm in rematch against Phillies

A sign for the MLB postseason on a building at The Battery in Atlanta, GA.
A sign for the MLB postseason on a building at The Battery in Atlanta, GA.(Joshua Skinner / Atlanta News First)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re an Atlanta Braves fan, there’s no need to double-check your calendar. That déjà vu you’re feeling is legit.

In 2022, a 100+ win Braves team played a Philadelphia Phillies squad in the National League Division Series, who they finished 14 games ahead of in the NL East.

In 2023, a 100+ win Braves team played a Philadelphia Phillies squad in the National League Division Series, who they finished 14 games ahead of in the NL East.

It’s an exciting time for lifelong Braves fan John Hayes.

“My favorite baseball team is the Braves,” he said unconvincingly. “Ok, my real favorite baseball team is the Chicago Cubs.”

Ok, so maybe not “lifelong.” But since he just moved in next to The Battery, the Braves are his adopted team, especially since they’re playing a team from Philadelphia.

“We don’t like them,” Hayes said.

2022 was frustrating. The Phillies jumped on the Braves in Game 1 at Truist Park before dominating both games in Philadelphia on their way to a National League pennant.

“There’s been so many promising years, but they just didn’t come to fruition,” said Braves fan Farley Youman.

But while nervous excitement is in the air, the only thing in the air Friday night was rain, leading people to take cover in places like Cru Food and Wine Bar.

“We’re expecting a lot of people here, almost, like, 80,000 people,” said Cru Sous Chef Melcy Kibathi. “Me and my team, we are ready for this.”

“Man, you come out here, the atmosphere, the drinks, the people,” Hayes said. “I mean, you can’t really get rid of the people. The people that come here are just great people.”

Great people hoping for a great result.

“Let’s go to the World Series,” Hayes said. “Let’s go to the World Series, man! Let’s bring it home.”

First pitch is tomorrow at 6:07 p.m. EST.

The Braves are set to send ace Spencer Strider and his 20-5 record to the mound opposite Ranger Suarez, whose name might put a bead of sweat on the foreheads of Braves fans. He has a career 2.92 ERA against Atlanta in seven regular season starts.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport expects ‘record-breaking’ travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and...
If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free
Drive for the GHSA State Title: Cass at Cartersville Preview
High School Football: Cass faces tall task as it travels to Cartersville
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in the last 2 months
Fani Willis says she’s received 150 personal threats in last 2 months following Trump indictment

Latest News

Truist Park during a 2023 Braves game.
Fans encouraged to wear Braves gear for ‘Rep the A’ day ahead of NLDS postseason
The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series...
Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games
The Braves held open practices at Truist Park.
Fans watch open practices at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of a...
Braves tie season record with 307 homers as Ozuna hits pair in 10-9 loss to Nationals