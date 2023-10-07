Braves hope second time’s the charm in rematch against Phillies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re an Atlanta Braves fan, there’s no need to double-check your calendar. That déjà vu you’re feeling is legit.

In 2022, a 100+ win Braves team played a Philadelphia Phillies squad in the National League Division Series, who they finished 14 games ahead of in the NL East.

In 2023, a 100+ win Braves team played a Philadelphia Phillies squad in the National League Division Series, who they finished 14 games ahead of in the NL East.

It’s an exciting time for lifelong Braves fan John Hayes.

“My favorite baseball team is the Braves,” he said unconvincingly. “Ok, my real favorite baseball team is the Chicago Cubs.”

Ok, so maybe not “lifelong.” But since he just moved in next to The Battery, the Braves are his adopted team, especially since they’re playing a team from Philadelphia.

“We don’t like them,” Hayes said.

2022 was frustrating. The Phillies jumped on the Braves in Game 1 at Truist Park before dominating both games in Philadelphia on their way to a National League pennant.

“There’s been so many promising years, but they just didn’t come to fruition,” said Braves fan Farley Youman.

But while nervous excitement is in the air, the only thing in the air Friday night was rain, leading people to take cover in places like Cru Food and Wine Bar.

“We’re expecting a lot of people here, almost, like, 80,000 people,” said Cru Sous Chef Melcy Kibathi. “Me and my team, we are ready for this.”

“Man, you come out here, the atmosphere, the drinks, the people,” Hayes said. “I mean, you can’t really get rid of the people. The people that come here are just great people.”

Great people hoping for a great result.

“Let’s go to the World Series,” Hayes said. “Let’s go to the World Series, man! Let’s bring it home.”

First pitch is tomorrow at 6:07 p.m. EST.

The Braves are set to send ace Spencer Strider and his 20-5 record to the mound opposite Ranger Suarez, whose name might put a bead of sweat on the foreheads of Braves fans. He has a career 2.92 ERA against Atlanta in seven regular season starts.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.