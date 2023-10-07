3-Degree Guarantee
Crewrs responding to house fire on Ashley Place

Police scene tape
Police scene tape(KTTC)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are battling a house fire that broke out in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb Fire Department, crews responded to the home at 402 Ashley Place.

At this time there is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

