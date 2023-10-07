Douglas County police looking for public’s help finding missing man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Douglas County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police said Frank Forest Echols, 92, was last seen leaving 6130 Liberty Road in Winston around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

Echols is approximately 5′9, weighs about 170 pounds and has blue eyes. According to police, Echols has a heart condition.

Anyone who has contact with Echols is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 770-942-2121.

