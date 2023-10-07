3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: The weekend welcomes in some Fall-like weather!

Low humidity and highs near 70 all weekend
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Get out your boots, sweaters, and sunglasses because some beautiful Fall weather is moving in for the weekend!

This morning, skies will continue to clear with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s to start the day.

Through the afternoon, the wind will pick up with gusts as high as 25-30 mph possible. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 under beautiful blue skies!

Sunday, a First Alert is in place as the coldest air since early May will usher in.

Overnight lows will drops into the low to mid 40s, maybe even some mid 30s for our more mountainous areas. With that said, a frost advisory will go into effect starting at 2 AM and last through 10 AM tomorrow for the mountains and the foothills of the mountains.

Tomorrow afternoon highs will only climb into the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine.

The week starts chilly with low Monday in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s Monday, and we will head back near 80 Tuesday.

The middle and end of the week ahead is tricky. A low will develop in the Gulf and another cold front will be makings its way into the southeast. Models are struggling with the timing of both of these features.

For now, expect rain to be possible starting Wednesday and showers could linger into the start of next weekend.

The good news about it all: we could finally get some measurable rainfall and put a dent in our deficit!

