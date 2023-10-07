3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT | Showers exit tonight, sunshine dominates Saturday

By Cutter Martin and Patrick Pete
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The long wait is over. The strongest cold front so far this season is knocking on north Georgia’s doorstep this evening. Behind the front, much cooler air and breezy winds take over the forecast this weekend.

Showers are gradually diminishing this evening and cooler air will filter in during the overnight hours. Expect morning temperatures in the 50s across most of north Georgia Saturday with lots of sunshine dominating the day. Winds will be a bit breezy, gusting 20 to 30 mph at times, making temperatures (which will be in the upper 60s) feel like the low to mid 60s. If you’re stepping out for brunch, the Braves game, or Georgia vs Kentucky -- it will be a good idea to at least have a hoodie nearby as there will be a chill in the air.

FIRST ALERT | Sunday morning will be seasonably chilly...

While Saturday morning will be cooler, the chilliest morning occurs Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 40s across the entire area. A few communities across the highest of elevations could briefly dip into the 30s early Sunday morning.

A gradual warming trend carries us into next workweek, ahead of our next chance of rain and push of cooler air late next week.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

