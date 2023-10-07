GBI investigates deadly shooting in Walker County

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in Rossville.

Walker County deputies and Rossville police officers responded to a possible shooting call around 3 p.m. Oct. 5.

When they got there, deputies found Tammy Cropper, 51, dead from a gunshot wound inside her bedroom. Another victim, later identified as Christopher Bullock, 48, was found with a gunshot wound.

Bullock was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the GBI said.

The Rossville Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the shooting.

