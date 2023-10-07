Georgia politicians react to conflict between Israel, Hamas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After Israel was unexpectedly attacked by the militant group Hamas Saturday morning, leaders from around the world are reacting to the news — including those in Georgia.

Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters across the border, killing at least 40 and wounding hundreds, the Associated Press reports. Palestinians are reporting nearly 200 dead in retaliatory attacks.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

Georgia’s leaders are largely expressing sadness and support for Israel after the attack.

“This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people!”

Several state representatives have also noted the United States’ long-standing relationship with Israel.

I strongly condemn the unprovoked terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, who has every right to defend herself from the violence being perpetrated against her.



Our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, is under attack by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists.



I strongly condemn these horrific, senseless, and unprovoked acts of terror against innocent Israelis.



Praying for the people of Israel amid these horrific Hamas terrorist attacks.



We are in dangerous times.



America is funding/fueling a war against nuclear armed Russia in Ukraine and Islamic terrorists Hamas have declared war on Israel on the 50 yr anniversary of Yom Kippur War.



I condemn these unprovoked and heinous attacks launched by Hamas terrorists against our strongest ally in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, Sen. Raphael Warnock said he was “deeply saddened and alarmed” and praying for peace.

I’m deeply saddened and alarmed by this morning’s news out of Israel.



On a national level, the White House and President Joe Biden have yet to comment. “Where is Biden?” is trending on X.

