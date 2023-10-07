3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia politicians react to conflict between Israel, Hamas

At least 40 people in Israel have been killed and hundreds wounded, making the unprecedented surprise early morning attack by Hamas the deadliest in Israel in y
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After Israel was unexpectedly attacked by the militant group Hamas Saturday morning, leaders from around the world are reacting to the news — including those in Georgia.

Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters across the border, killing at least 40 and wounding hundreds, the Associated Press reports. Palestinians are reporting nearly 200 dead in retaliatory attacks.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

RELATED COVERAGE: Palestinians say at least 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation for a Hamas assault into Israel

Georgia’s leaders are largely expressing sadness and support for Israel after the attack.

“This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people!”

Several state representatives have also noted the United States’ long-standing relationship with Israel.

Meanwhile, Sen. Raphael Warnock said he was “deeply saddened and alarmed” and praying for peace.

On a national level, the White House and President Joe Biden have yet to comment. “Where is Biden?” is trending on X.

