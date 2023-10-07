How to keep your home safe from fires this winter

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s almost time to turn on the heat because cold weather will be here soon enough.

“The colder months is actually about 50 percent of our fires that are caused by heating appliances are caused during the winter months when it is obviously colder,” said Sandy Springs Fire Department Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction Jesse Bernard. “The major issues that we see with that are obviously things too close to heating devices. A lot of times, overloaded electrical outlets from too much power being drawn from those appliances,” he added.

For example, space heaters.

“Portable space heaters are another thing. They’ve actually gotten safer over the years. They now have anti-tips which is on them which will kill power to them if they tip over,” Bernard said. “The best advice for those is to plug them in directly into an outlet first off. Don’t plug them into extension cords or any kind of power stripe devices and only plug in one of those per outlet. Once that’s plugged in and running you want to keep a three-foot clearance from that appliance just to make sure nothing comes in contact with the hot elements and starts a fire through either clothing or curtains or anything of that nature,” he said.

Bernard also said it’s time to clean out your fireplaces.

“Anytime wood is burning, it obviously produces smoke and ash and that can get caught up in the flue pipe and go from the firebox itself, all the way up through the roof and out. If that’s not cleaned out, that stuff builds up and it becomes another ignitable source, and you can get a fire within that flue pipe itself, that you’re not able to see or even know about until it’s too late,” Bernard said. “We recommend cleaning every year, that way you can have a good inspection of that flue pipe. Make sure there’s no damage to it. No holes. Nothing where anything can get out of it and into your attic space like embers or anything like that to create a fire in your attic,” he said.

There’s also a message for firepit and grill lovers.

“So the outside, the biggest thing is to remember to keep those at least five to 10 feet away from your house. Obviously, those heat-producing devices sometimes you get vinyl siding or even wood siding on houses, those are combustibles,” Bernard said. “They will burn. So, a five-to-10-foot barrier around your house to place those with grills, like you mentioned, the fire pits. It’s basically about space with those things,” he said.

He also recommends those who are gas customers to take precautions.

“If you do have gas appliances in your home, you have carbon monoxide detectors. That’s one of those silent killers that nobody. You can’t see it, you can’t smell it. You don’t know it’s there until it’s too late,” Bernard said.

Overall, fire officials said it’s best for everyone to have detectors.

“The biggest thing that we always preach is your smoke detectors. Make sure you’ve got them on at least every level of your home. We prefer to see them in every bedroom. Make sure you test them monthly that those batteries do operate,” Bernard said. “We recommend changing those at least twice a year,” he added.

