Man accused of murder in Michigan arrested in Griffin, police say

Marquez Jones
Marquez Jones(Griffin Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of murder in Michigan has been arrested in Griffin, according to Griffin police.

Griffin police said they received a tip from Michigan State Police in September that Marquez Jones, who has been accused of murder in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was living in Griffin.

Police raided a home on the 1700 block of Carrington Drive Friday morning. Jones was reportedly taken into custody without incident. Police also found “additional evidence potentially related” to the Michigan case at the home.

Jones is now awaiting extradition to Michigan, according to police.

