Man shot by Georgia deputies crashes in elementary school parking lot

A man arrested in White County following a police chase.
A man arrested in White County following a police chase.(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities shot a man in White County after he allegedly tried running over deputies in a Penske moving truck Saturday morning.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, later identified as Alan Paul Heinze, was driving on Hwy. 115 East. Deputies attempted to stop Heinze after they saw the rear of the box truck was open and “various household items were falling out of the truck.”

They say Heinze refused to stop and sped off. The sheriff’s office said at one point during the pursuit, Heinze tried running over a deputy and that’s when deputies shot him and were able to stop the truck in the parking lot of Jack P. Nix Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office said Heinz was arrested and transported to a hospital. Henze is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on a police officer.

