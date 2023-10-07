3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

NASA contest for middle and high schoolers will put student experiments in space

The third TechRise Student Challenge invites teams of four or more students led by a teacher to...
The third TechRise Student Challenge invites teams of four or more students led by a teacher to design an experiment that will be launched on a high-altitude balloon or rocket lander(NASA)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NASA is inviting middle and high schoolers across the nation to look to the stars — literally.

The third TechRise Student Challenge invites teams of four or more students led by a teacher to design an experiment that will be launched on a high-altitude balloon or rocket lander. During the flights, the materials will be exposed to the upper atmosphere, radiation and more.

The 60 winning teams will receive $1,500 to fund the project, as well as a 3D-printed flight box.

“NASA’s TechRise Student Challenge is one of the many exciting ways we’re engaging with the Artemis Generation,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “The process of designing flight experiment proposals encourages students to think big and realize that their talents and creativity will be key in the future of humanity’s exploration.”

The ideas must be submitted by Oct. 20. The winners are announced on Jan. 16, with the launches scheduled for summer 2024. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
A lot has happened since Young Thug’s jury selection began 9 months ago
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and...
If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free
Drive for the GHSA State Title: Cass at Cartersville Preview
High School Football: Cass faces tall task as it travels to Cartersville

Latest News

Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same...
Two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes kill dozens and injure many more in western Afghanistan
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Families of two Newark firefighters who died battling a cargo ship fire announce plans to sue....
Families say faulty vehicle caused cargo ship fire that killed two New Jersey firefighters
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion