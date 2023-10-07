NASA contest for middle and high schoolers will put student experiments in space

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NASA is inviting middle and high schoolers across the nation to look to the stars — literally.

The third TechRise Student Challenge invites teams of four or more students led by a teacher to design an experiment that will be launched on a high-altitude balloon or rocket lander. During the flights, the materials will be exposed to the upper atmosphere, radiation and more.

The 60 winning teams will receive $1,500 to fund the project, as well as a 3D-printed flight box.

“NASA’s TechRise Student Challenge is one of the many exciting ways we’re engaging with the Artemis Generation,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “The process of designing flight experiment proposals encourages students to think big and realize that their talents and creativity will be key in the future of humanity’s exploration.”

The ideas must be submitted by Oct. 20. The winners are announced on Jan. 16, with the launches scheduled for summer 2024. Click here to learn more.

