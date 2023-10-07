Police clear bomb threats at Atlanta City Hall, no injuries reported

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have sent an “all-clear” after several units responded to bomb threats at Atlanta City Hall.

Just before noon Saturday, homeland security and a bomb squad were “taking full investigative measures in securing the area,” police said. The building is downtown on Trinity Avenue. No injuries have been reported and traffic was not affected.

