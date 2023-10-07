3-Degree Guarantee
Police clear bomb threats at Atlanta City Hall, no injuries reported

Atlanta City Council
Atlanta City Council
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have sent an “all-clear” after several units responded to bomb threats at Atlanta City Hall.

Just before noon Saturday, homeland security and a bomb squad were “taking full investigative measures in securing the area,” police said. The building is downtown on Trinity Avenue. No injuries have been reported and traffic was not affected.

Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

