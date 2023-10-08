3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Albany police asking for public’s help in locating escaped inmate

Carlton Gillis mugshot.
Carlton Gillis mugshot.(Source: Dougherty County Georgia Government)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped Dougherty County Jail inmate.

On Saturday, WALB reported that Carlton Bradford Gillis, 37, has escaped custody while at Phoebe Putney Hospital after being an inmate for about three weeks.

He is currently wanted on the charges of robbery by force (domestic violence), kidnapping (domestic violence), fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to officials.

Gillis is described as standing at 5′8 and weighing 166 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gillis is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
Firefighters are extinguishing a structure fire that broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.
Woodstock structure fire causes lane closure on Hwy. 92
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died

Latest News

A man struck and killed by a MARTA train overnight in Atlanta.
Man struck and killed by MARTA train in southeast Atlanta
MARTA train services in southeast Atlanta were halted late Sunday night after a man was struck...
Man struck and killed by MARTA train in southeast Atlanta
File photo of apartments.
Georgia to open wait list for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Sunny, 70s this afternoon in metro Atlanta
Sunny, 70s this afternoon in metro Atlanta
breast cancer
Pink Lemonade Stand Challange makes it to Alpharetta, raises funds for breast cancer research