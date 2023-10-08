3-Degree Guarantee
On the Clock: SEC rivalries, UGA’s close games and more

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First sports director Baillie Burmaster and analyst Drew Butler go on the clock during week six of the SEC Wrap-Up Show!

Topics this week include:

  • Carson Beck gets the win in his first SEC road start.
  • Georgia allowed points in the third quarter!
  • Is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart the real deal?
  • Will Clemson leave the ACC?
  • THE STORY in the NFL: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift legit?

