First Alert Forecast: Coolest day since early May to round out the weekend

Starting in the 40s with highs only in the 60s
Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Slightly cooler for the mountains.
Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Slightly cooler for the mountains.(Atlanta News First)
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the jacket this morning! You’re going to need it! Our neighbors up in the mountains are waking up in the 30s, but most of metro will start the day in the low to mid 40s.

Through the day, expect another wonderful forecast. Highs will climb into the mid 60s in the suburbs, near 70 inside the perimeter under nothing but sunny skies.

A slight breeze will also be in place this afternoon with gusts as high as about 15-20 mph.

We will kick off the new work week chilly. Morning lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s, so be sure to keep the jacket close by.

The week will bring with it a warming trend. Highs Monday will climb into the mid 70s, and we will stay in the mid to upper 70s near 80 through late week.

As for next weekend, it looks like the forecast trends cooler as another front pushes through.

Speaking of that front, that could bring us some rain late week in tandem with remnants of a tropical storm that is off the west coast of Mexico.

First we will watch the remnants of the storm cross over the Mexican Peninsula and into the Gulf. This remnant low will ride along our cold front that passed through yesterday and could bring some showers to our area, especially south of the city.

Our cold front seems to arrive Friday into Saturday. How much moisture this front has to work with is in question, but we will keep a rain chance Friday into Saturday and cross our fingers we can get some measurable rainfall.

First alert for the cooler day today. Warming up through the week with rain possible Wednesday through Saturday morning.
First alert for the cooler day today. Warming up through the week with rain possible Wednesday through Saturday morning.(Atlanta News First)

