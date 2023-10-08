Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an inmate died at Ware State Prison on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Thomas McCoy died at the jail following an altercation with another inmate, the department said.

According to GPC, McCoy was convicted of murder in Fulton County. He was sentenced to life with parole.

Authorities said the death of McCoy is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Corrections.

