Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an inmate died at Ware State Prison on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Thomas McCoy died at the jail following an altercation with another inmate, the department said.

RELATED: Family of Fulton County inmate who died in jail last year prepares to sue.

According to GPC, McCoy was convicted of murder in Fulton County. He was sentenced to life with parole.

Authorities said the death of McCoy is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Corrections.

