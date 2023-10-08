3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Structure fire breaks out in Woodstock causing lane closure on Hwy. 92

Firefighters are extinguishing a structure fire that broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.
Firefighters are extinguishing a structure fire that broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One lane on Highway 92 is closed after a structure fire broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.

According to officials, the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services along with the Woodstock Fire Department responded to the scene in the area on Highway 92 and Millwood Ln.

Officials said when crews arrived, a home was fully involved and a second home was with smoke and flames coming from inside the structure.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
A lot has happened since Young Thug’s jury selection began 9 months ago
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and...
If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free

Latest News

Portland man facing federal charges for trying to open emergency door during Delta flight
Airlines cancel flights to Israel amid attacks
Police scene tape
Crews responding to house fire on Ashley Place
A man arrested in White County following a police chase.
Man shot by Georgia deputies crashes in elementary school parking lot
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
Georgia Power will pay $413 million to settle lawsuit over nuclear reactor cost overruns