Structure fire breaks out in Woodstock causing lane closure on Hwy. 92

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One lane on Highway 92 is closed after a structure fire broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.

According to officials, the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services along with the Woodstock Fire Department responded to the scene in the area on Highway 92 and Millwood Ln.

Officials said when crews arrived, a home was fully involved and a second home was with smoke and flames coming from inside the structure.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

