United Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv amid armed conflicts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - United Airlines completed two scheduled flights to get passengers and crews out of Tel Aviv amid armed conflicts in Israel. The airline announced on Sunday that it suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv.

After the militant group Hamas launched attacks on Israel’s southern borders on Saturday morning, airlines have been canceling flights into Israel.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We operated two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv late Saturday and early Sunday and accommodated our customers, crews and employee travelers who were at the airport. Our Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume,” United Airlines said.

On Sunday morning Delta said the the company continues to monitor the situation and is making schedule adjustments accordingly. The airline company has canceled its Tel Aviv flights through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.