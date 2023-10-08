VIDEO: Pro-Palestine activists rally outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of people are gathered outside the Israeli consulate in Midtown Atlanta in support of Palestine.

The rally started on Sunday at 1 p.m. and is led by local chapters of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Palestinian Youth Movement. The groups argue the Hamas attack on Israel was a counter-offensive against Israel’s treatment of Palestine, they said in a press release. They also call for the United States to stop aiding Israel.

“Resistance to apartheid and fascist-type oppression is not a crime!” the statement said. “It is the inevitable outcome for all people who demand self-determination rather than living with the boot-heel of the oppressors on their necks.”

The Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, located off Spring Street NW, represents Israel and aids its citizens in Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

On Saturday morning, the militant group Hamas attacked Israel’s southern border at several points. Israel is reporting more than 600 dead and thousands more injured or captured.

On Sunday morning, the country officially declared war and approved large-scale military operations. The United States has dedicated the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier to the cause, alongside its 5,00 sailors and warplane deck.

Anat Sultan-Dadon, consul general of Israel to the southeastern United States, said the country will do “whatever it takes” to defend itself.

“We are looking at a long situation,” she said in an interview with Atlanta News First. “We are in a state of war, and it will not be resolved in one day.”

