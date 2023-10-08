Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed getting ice cream, family seeking justice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton community came together to remember nine-year-old, A’Caryion Perry (also known as Cari). South Fulton Police said he was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Perry’s family said he was hit during an ice cream run outside his home on Creel Road.

“We are talking about a little boy going to get ice cream across the street from his house and didn’t make it back inside,” a family friend said during the vigil while standing next to the victim’s mother.

“Cari was on the side of the street where the ice cream truck was. He came out to get some ice cream and he was coming back home. When he was coming back home, he was hit by a Toyota Tundra, that had taken a left-hand turn, and the Toyota Tundra, instead of being on the right-hand lane, was in the left-hand lane and hit our client,” said Quinton Washington, Attorney for the Perry-Tillman family.

“People really need to pay more attention when they’re driving because the way that he came around that corner, when he made that left turn he had a clear view of the ice cream truck and everything around it. So, he should’ve been able to see the kids. Even if he didn’t see the kids, you got to assume there’s kids. It’s an ice cream truck,” said Albert Tillman, the victim’s stepdad.

South Fulton Police have not confirmed details of this incident. They also have not confirmed who was involved. However, officials said they feel for the family.

“The South Fulton Police Department empathizes with the parents in the tragic loss of A’Caryion and takes their concerns seriously,” a statement said. “The traffic fatality investigation is still active and ongoing,” it stated.

Those who attended the vigil, included--loved ones, neighbors, and school officials where Perry went to school.

“A’Caryion, we going to miss him. The sweetest child I can say. I love my godson. We going to miss him,” Perry’s Godmother said.

“This boy had a lot of energy. He really was the main energy in the house you understand me. It’s crazy just to see the shift and it’s real man, and I really loved him,” Tillman said. “Just a very playful, silly. One of those kids that you would say, “Man he’s off the chain,” Tillman said. “I watched him develop over the years,” he said.

“Just to know that he’s gone just like he got snatched away from us is painful,” Tillman said.

Loved ones now want justice in this case.

“We going to handle what we’re doing right now, but when it’s all said and done, we going to get justice, cause right is right and wrong is wrong,” a family friend said during the vigil.

Tillman also said he wants to see changes in their community.

“A lot when it comes to the roads in this community. There needs to be more stop signs. There need to be some speed bumps. People need to slow down for one,” Tillman said. “We kind of got to go after the driver. We got to find the gentleman and really see what happened,” he said.

Washington is calling on the community to help in this case. He said they are establishing a tip line in hopes people come forward with information.

“What we’d like is for the community to come forward if they know anything about the ice cream truck or the ice cream truck driver,” Washington said. “Because they have not come forward yet,” he claims. “The family also set up a GoFundMe page in honor of Cari that we’ll be able to give further information about as well,” he said.

“We want Justice for this family,” Washington said.

If you have any information about this case, contact the South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7300.

