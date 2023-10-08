3-Degree Guarantee
‘Whatever it takes’: Israeli consul general in Atlanta reacts to Hamas attacks

Anat Sultan-Dadon, consul general of Israel to the southeastern United States, came to Atlanta News First to talk about the conflict.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the militant group Hamas unexpectedly attacked Israel’s southern border Saturday morning, Israeli leaders are saying the country will do whatever it takes to defend itself.

Anat Sultan-Dadon, consul general of Israel to the southeastern United States, came to Atlanta News First to talk about the situation. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially declared war and authorized “significant” military action on Sunday, the Associated Press reports. Israeli media says at least 600 have been killed and thousands more have been injured or taken captive.

RELATED COVERAGE: Israel’s Security Council says country at war with Hamas and authorizes significant military steps

Sultan-Dadon called Saturday one of the toughest days in Israel’s history.

“We are concerned, watching what is happening, watching our brothers and sisters,” she said. “... Israel is determined to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of our country and of our citizens.”

What is a consul general?

A consul general is the highest-ranking consul at a consular office. These offices represent a country and its citizens in a particular area.

Sultan-Dadon works at the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, which covers Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The office is located in Atlanta.

Sultan-Dadon said Georgia lawmakers, alongside national leaders, have shown support and recognized Israel’s right to defend itself from the “heinous terror attack.”

RELATED COVERAGE: Georgia politicians react to conflict between Israel, Hamas

While Delta and other airlines have halted flights to Israel, the Ben Gurion International Airport is still open, according to Sultan-Dadon. People are flying in from all over the world to aid the war effort.

RELATED COVERAGE: Airlines cancel flights to Israel amid attacks

In the meantime, Sultan-Dadon said concerned citizens are welcome to contact her office, which is sharing information about the developing conflict.

“We are looking at a long situation,” she said. “We are in a state of war, and it will not be resolved in one day.”

