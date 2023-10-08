3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Young girl spotted on street at 3 a.m. reunited with her parents, Clayton County police say

Street at night stock photo
Street at night stock photo(rawpixel.com)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have reunited a little girl with her parents after somebody spotted her on the street by herself early Sunday morning.

The girl, believed to be between two and four years old, may have walked away from home, police said. A good Samaritan called 911 after seeing the girl alone on the 6000th block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro near 3:15 a.m.

Police, who knocked on doors at several surrounding apartment complexes, found the girl’s parents by 6 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
A lot has happened since Young Thug’s jury selection began 9 months ago
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
The free admission is part of “Museums On Us.” Free admission will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 and...
If you bank with these institutions, here’s how you can get into some Georgia museums for free

Latest News

Man shot by Georgia deputies crashes in elementary school parking lot
Man shot by Georgia deputies crashes in elementary school parking lot
Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed getting ice cream, family seeks justice
Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed getting ice cream, family seeks justice
Georgia politicians react to conflict between Israel, Hamas
Georgia politicians react to conflict between Israel, Hamas
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia politicians react to conflict between Israel, Hamas
A’Caryion Perry
Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed getting ice cream, family seeks justice