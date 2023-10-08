Young girl spotted on street at 3 a.m. reunited with her parents, Clayton County police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have reunited a little girl with her parents after somebody spotted her on the street by herself early Sunday morning.

The girl, believed to be between two and four years old, may have walked away from home, police said. A good Samaritan called 911 after seeing the girl alone on the 6000th block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro near 3:15 a.m.

Police, who knocked on doors at several surrounding apartment complexes, found the girl’s parents by 6 a.m.

