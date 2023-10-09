3-Degree Guarantee
17-year-old shot in chest in Fulton County, police say

Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest in Fulton County Sunday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened at 1371 Kimberly Way SW around 9 p.m.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

