‘Aggressive’ bobcat attacks 2 children in Oglethorpe County, officials say

Community members are being asked to be on the lookout
Bobcat generic photo
Bobcat generic photo(CANVA)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Oglethorpe County officials are warning community members to be on the lookout after a bobcat reportedly attacked two children.

According to the fire department, the bobcat was spotted in the area of Melton Road and Williams McCurley Road in Winterville around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“If you live in that area, we ask you to be mindful of your surroundings and to please keep a close eye on your children when they are outside,” Oglethorpe Fire Department said.

The conditions of the children are unknown at this time, but emergency responders did describe the bobcat as “aggressive.”

The Department of Natural Resources, Department of Public Health, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, and Oglethorpe County EMS are assisting.

