3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

American Red Cross volunteer counselor helps families in Maui

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When the worst happens, helpers start to find their way to families in need.

The American Red Cross shows up in the midst of major disasters. Volunteers go where they are needed — in this case Maui; to provide basic needs, shelter, food, and a place to sleep.

“I was part of the first wave to get there,” said Amy Stevens with the American Red Cross. “What happens immediately after a major disaster like this one, is that there is total chaos. Our job is to help bring the calm.”

There are crews providing basic necessities and there are people like Stevens providing counseling to people in need.

“Right after a really bad thing happens they are kind of in shock. They don’t know what to do. They barely know where they are,” said Stevens.

The American Red Cross believes Mental health support is part of providing “immediate help” to families in need in disaster zones.

“People need to talk to people when they are going through hard times and that is exactly what an American Red Cross Disaster Mental Health person does,” said Stevens. “It is psychological first aid. Once we get them to a safe place and we can actually engage with them, our job is not to fix everything because we can’t, and there is nothing we can say that will change what happened but maybe we can give them hope.”

“Yes you are in shock, yes it is very difficult, yes it is going to take some people longer than others, but most people are going to be able to overcome the tragedy that just happened. Part of what we do is help them realize that,” she added.

To learn more or get connected with the American Red Cross, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
Firefighters are extinguishing a structure fire that broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.
Woodstock structure fire causes lane closure on Hwy. 92
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl earlier this week as she...
‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her

Latest News

Police said Randy King is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting. King is 5′9 and...
Reward for information on fatal Buckhead valet driver shooting suspect increased
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Troup County woman shot after random bullets fly through her home
An investigation is underway.
Student arrested in Forsyth high school threat, sheriff’s office says
Arrest photo: Kaomarion Kendricks
Teen arrested after deadly shooting of 14-year-old near high school football stadium