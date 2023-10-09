Atlantans impacted by war in Israel, organizations call on you to support

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -What’s happening in Israel, is being felt right here in Metro Atlanta, as many people said they have ties to the area more than 6,000 miles away.

Atlanta News First spoke with Julie Katz, the Associate Director for the American Jewish Committee’s Southeastern Office, on Sunday night.

“This is the largest number of Jews, who have been killed in one day since the Holocaust, to give you an idea of the magnitude of the situation,” Katz said. “My brother lives in Israel, and I was actually just in Israel about two weeks ago celebrating his wedding,” Katz said.

Katz said her brother was born in Israel, but lived in Atlanta as a teenager, adding that he went to the Atlanta International School. While he is fine, she said other family members are there, as well.

“It’s just unbelievable that I was just in this place two weeks ago that is now experiencing just unimaginable tragedy,” Katz said. “With my family in Israel, my brother, being there, my cousins, my friends, honestly indescribable,” Katz said. “Ever since I found out, I just feel sick to my stomach. I did not sleep last night. I can’t think about anything, but this, just knowing such unspeakable tragedy, and such unspeakable evil is taking place in a country that is very near and dear to my own heart,” she said.

Meanwhile, Atlanta News First also spoke to Bruria Efune, who is Beersheba, Israel. She said as her husband and four children were hiding, her friends traveled to her parents’ Atlanta home, to tell them about what happened. She said her family was celebrating the holiday on Saturday, and hours later, it all unfolded.

“We woke up to a siren we were just in shock. My husband and I jumped out of bed,” Efune said. “We had 60 seconds to get to the bomb shelter before the bombs,” she said. hit “We made it right in time. We got inside, closed the door, bolted it, and then started hearing the explosions,” she said. “We ended up being in the bomb shelter under nonstop rocket fire from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.,” she said.

Efune said her kids would only leave the room for breaks.

“War is noisy. There were a lot of jets overhead. A lot of explosions in the distance,” Efune said. “We hear the explosions from all the cities around us. In my kids didn’t want to leave the bomb shelter, they were scared,” she said. “We stepped out to get some air in our living room and it stunk of smoke,” Efune said. “One bomb fell a few meters from our house, so we found scrap, my son found a big piece of scrap on the floor, right next to our car,” she said.

Along with hearing bombs, Efune said they’ve been hearing sirens nonstop.

“It was just floods of ambulances flooding by us through our city. So, the mood here is indescribable. We’re just broken, but also trying to protect our kids from what’s going on,” Efune said. “Many of our friends nearby us had terrorists roaming their streets going door from door just murdering entire families,” she said. “I have a friend, where last I heard from here was actually still in hiding in her bomb shelter because there are terrorists going around her town,” Efune said.

She said everyone there, knows someone who has been killed.

“We’ve been through many rockets. Many times, when Gaza terrorists fired a lot of rockets on us, but the rockets feel like nothing now,” Efune said.

Stories like this, is the reason why Katz is pleading for Metro Atlanta to stand with them.

“I don’t know one Jewish person in this community that doesn’t have family members or friends in Israel that they have been deeply worried about. Some haven’t been able to get a hold of,” Katz said.

Katz said there are several ways you can help those in Israel.

“The first is by contacting our elected officials to ask them to speak up, and to stand up for the state of Israel, and the innocent civilians that are being targeted and killed. And we actually set up a way for people to do that very easily,” Katz said.

She said you can visit their website to stand with Israel.

“In addition, people can donate to the Jewish Agency for Israel and their emergency relief fund. They’re on the ground, and helping the situation in real-time

Katz also said The Jewish Family and Career Services in Atlanta, will support people who need emotional support during this difficult time.

Lastly, Katz said there will be a community rally in support of Israel and the Jewish community on Tuesday night at City Springs in Sandy Springs. The event is set to kick off at 7:15 p.m.

