Braves fans hope for turnaround in Game 2 of NLDS following Saturday’s shutout

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.(Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday night is game two of the National League Division Series and Braves fans are hoping for a comeback at Truist Park after a shutout on Saturday by the Phillies.

“It was brutal to watch but maybe they’ll pull through tonight,” said Justin Johnson, who is going to the game tonight.

Braves lost to the Phillies three to zero, the first shutout the Braves have seen in a while. But fans are staying strong. After all, the Braves lost game one in 2021 and still came out World Series winners.

“We just got to hit the ball and play really good defense. Bring home the W,” said Johnson.

A fan who really wants that win is Eric Buggs. He lives in Pennsylvania, surrounded by Phillies fans.

“Right now, it’s not good. Hopefully we win tonight so it’s a nice flight home and have a bit more bragging rights at work this week,” said Buggs.

Buggs has traveled all over the country to cheer on the Braves, but tonight’s game is different.

“It’s my first playoff game down here in Atlanta, so super excited. I think just sell-out crowd, being with all Braves fans and not being in enemy territory will be a lot more fun,” said Buggs.

The game starts at 6:07 p.m. Gates at Truist Park open at 4 p.m. The game is sold out.

Even if the Braves don’t win tonight, they’re still going to be in Philadelphia on Wednesday to play game three in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

