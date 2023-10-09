Correctional officer caught trying to smuggle contraband into Clayton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A correctional officer was arrested and fired after she allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband into Clayton County Jail on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Levon Allen, Desiree Lowery tried to run away after she was caught by an on-duty supervisor.

Lowery was arrested and fired from the Sheriff’s Office. She is now facing four felony charges, the sheriff said.

