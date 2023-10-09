3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Correctional officer caught trying to smuggle contraband into Clayton County Jail

Desiree Lowery
Desiree Lowery(Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A correctional officer was arrested and fired after she allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband into Clayton County Jail on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Levon Allen, Desiree Lowery tried to run away after she was caught by an on-duty supervisor.

Lowery was arrested and fired from the Sheriff’s Office. She is now facing four felony charges, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
A lot has happened since Young Thug’s jury selection began 9 months ago
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey is predicting the coldest winter in a decade for North Georgia.
WINTER FORECAST: El Niño pattern could bring coldest, snowiest winter in a decade
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died

Latest News

Palestinian rally in Atlanta.
Rallies in metro Atlanta after Hamas attacks in Israel
Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire, after more than a...
Atlantans impacted by war in Israel, organizations call on you to support
1371 Kimberly Way
17-year-old shot in chest in Atlanta, police say
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation