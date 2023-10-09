Explosion at home in White County under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - White County fire officials are investigating after an explosion led to a home catching fire Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a residential neighborhood along Gunn Circle at around 8:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, firefighters found the house ablaze. Three people reportedly escaped the house and were rushed to a nearby hospital for evaluation, White County Fire Services said.

Firefighters managed to contain the spread of the fire to the home, although surrounding residences were damaged as a result of the explosion, officials said.

The cause of the explosion and resulting fire remain unknown at this time. The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Community members living within a two-mile radius of the explosion who believe their home may have suffered damage are encouraged to contact White County E-911 Communications by calling 706-865-0911.

