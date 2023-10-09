3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly temperatures tonight, back to the 80s Tuesday

By Patrick Pete
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Clear skies tonight will ensure that chilly temperatures dominate the forecast. We will gradually cool into the 60s after sunset, with morning lows for most in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Sunshine to start the day Tuesday, but clouds will gradually filter into the region-- moving in from the south lifting north. A breezy southwest wind, nearly 20 mph at times, will help afternoon highs climb to the lower 80s. An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will approach our area Wednesday bringing increased cloud cover to most of north Georgia.

A few showers are possible with this system, mainly south of I-20. The better opportunity for widespread rain will arrive Friday & Saturday as a series of front swing through our area. Cooler temperatures will arrive by Sunday.

