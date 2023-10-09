3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start with sunshine, 70s this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on the 40s as you step out the doors this morning!

Monday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 77°

Chance of rain - 0%

Cold start to your day

For a second straight day, we’re starting in the 40s in metro Atlanta so make sure and dress accordingly as you go to work or get the kids to school.

Despite the cold start, it will turn out to be another spectacular day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s this afternoon.

Forecast Highs Today
Forecast Highs Today(Atlanta News First)

Rain this week

We’ll have two opportunities for rain this week: the first chance will come on Wednesday thanks to a system passing us by to the south. The second opportunity will come with another cold front on Friday into Saturday morning.

