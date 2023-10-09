Fulton DA to publicly release footage of man who died after being tased by APD officer, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Johnny Hollman met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday.

Attorney Mawuli Davis, who is representing the family, said Willis agreed to publicly release the body camera footage.

The 62-year-old deacon was arrested and tased after he allegedly refused to sign a traffic ticket in early August.

The autopsy report ruled his death a homicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has asked the Atlanta Police Department not to release the video until the investigation is complete.

Davis said the district attorney’s office can require it be released.

“Now, as far as we know, the GBI investigation has not been completed. The issue is whether or not every witness or not has been interviewed. Once that is done, (Willis) will be comfortable to release of the video at that time.”

Hollman’s family was able to privately view the footage in September. They have continued to fight for it to be released publicly.

Arnitra Hollman, Johnny’s oldest daughter, said it shows her father’s death was unjustified.

“We heard what she said, and we feel as though she heard what we said. But at the end of the day, we’re still seeking for this video to be released. We’re going to continue to fight for justice all the way to the end until we see justice for our father.”

Atlanta City Council has supported the family’s demands. At the Oct. 2 meeting, the city council approved a resolution urging the release of the footage.

The family is also demanding the officer involved be prosecuted and charged.

Atlanta News First reached out to the attorney representing the officer and did not receive an immediate comment.

Davis said the footage could be released as soon as Thursday. He said that is when the district attorney’s office anticipates all the witnesses will have been interviewed.

