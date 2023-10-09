Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans is claiming the Stone Mountain Memorial Association (SMMA) is illegally making changes inside of the park.

Martin O’Toole, the Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans spokesperson, said the organization detailed their concerns in a notice to the SMMA, giving them notice of a pending lawsuit.

“They’re not obeying the law. It’s as simple as that. The law’s very clear,” O’Toole said.

According to the group, the Confederate flags put up at the beginning of the trailhead were moved to what the group argues is a less visible place, arguing that by law, they should be moved to a place of similar prominence.

“When they tell you we put it there so people don’t have to see it unless they want to, that’s not similarly prominent,” O’Toole said.

O’Toole told Atlanta News First the group has always worked well with the park’s association, although the last couple of years have resulted in some conversation between the two.

In their notice, the Sons of Confederate Veterans claim the large carving on the mountain isn’t being maintained. They also believe the changes aren’t in line with the park’s original purpose as a monument to the Confederacy.

“They’ve already moved the Confederate memorabilia from Heritage Hall and they plan to turn that more or less into a Civil Rights museum, which is not what Stone Mountain Park is supposed to be under law,” O’Toole said. “The law says it has two purposes, as a memorial to the Confederacy and as a natural resource center.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association and will update this story with a response.

