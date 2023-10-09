Georgia pharmacies to start selling low-grade THC oil soon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are more than 400 independent pharmacies in Georgia. More than 100 reportedly applied for their license to carry and sell low-THC products.

Pharmacist Kevon Pierre at 5Rx pharmacy in Smyrna said his colleagues are split on whether they are going to apply for a dispensing license. He plans to apply for a license to help his patients who struggle with pain.

“THC is still a Schedule 1 drug on the federal level. I’ve seen so many cancer patients and victims of gun violence. I’ve seen patients it’s a miracle they are still here. The biggest problem we are facing right now is access to pain medication. We’ve known for some time that cannabis does work,” said Pierre.

More than 27,000 Georgians currently have their cannabis card. They can purchase the oil from a handful of dispensaries across the state, but this would increase access.

“Emanating from our roots in medicine, our unwavering mission has been to provide hope and relief to registered patients in Georgia. Between our five owned dispensaries and nearly 120 exclusive, independent pharmacy partners, close to 90% of the state’s population will be within 30 minutes of access to Botanical Sciences’ medical cannabis,” said Gary Long, CEO of Botanical Sciences. “We’re proud to lead the way in Georgia and serve as a model for our country leveraging the trust and professionalism of pharmacists to provide equitable access for registered patients.”

According to the rules and regulation law passed by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, the products which include lotions, patches, pills and tinctures, would be kept behind the counter.

