Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A member of the Georgia State Senate currently in Israel on a trip with his mother gave a status update on social media after receiving numerous texts from friends and family back in Georgia who are concerned for their wellbeing.
“I just wanted to let y’all know that mother and I are safe and being well taken care of,” Russ Goodman said in his post.
On Sunday, Goodman posted a video on social media of them starting their day on the Sea of Galilee. In it, you can see an American flag being raised on the boat as they played the national anthem of the United States while singing along. The U.S. flag flew high alongside the flag of Israel.
Goodman said on Facebook that he was on the trip with his mother who asked him if he’d go with her to go on “a trip to the holy land.” He said it was the first time the two had been on a trip together since he was a kid.
“It’s pretty amazing to stand on the same land that Jesus walked in his 33 years on Earth,” while sharing photos from the trip.
The State Department said Monday that at least nine American citizens have been killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel, raising the toll from four. The attack by Hamas has left more than 1,000 dead on both sides.
Goodman is a Republican member of the Georgia State Senate for District 8, which includes Valdosta and areas east. He assumed office on January 11, 2021. His current term ends on January 13, 2025.
