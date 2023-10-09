Last day to register to vote in Georgia is Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Are you registered to vote?

The last day to register to vote for the 2023 elections is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 16.

Election Day for municipal elections is Nov. 7 and any runoffs will happen on Dec. 5.

You can also register to vote online, register through the mail by filling out a voter registration form and mailing it to your local election office, or register to vote in person at your local election office. Click here to find your election office.

