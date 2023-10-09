3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man living in Israel describes the violence unfolding along Gaza strip

Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, at Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.(Source: AP Photo/Adel Hana)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The effects of the war are being felt all the way here in metro Atlanta. Not only are flights being canceled, but people are also very worried about loved ones.

The consul general of Israel for the southeastern United States said there is a community of at least 100,000 people here in metro Atlanta. Her office has been getting many calls.

Atlanta News First spoke with a man named Sacha Roytman who lives in Tel Aviv, about 40 miles away from the violence as of now. He is doing what he can to keep his family safe.

Roytman mentioned the faith he has in his community to fight back and also compared some of the violence he is seeing to the violence inflicted by the Nazis.

“We had the most significant horrific attack in the history of Israel since the Holocaust. The Nazis tried to destroy the Jewish people and we know that. When we have a terrorist organization that has the same messaging and tries to implement the same message, we have no choice and we need to fight,” said Roytman, who is CEO of Combat Antisemitism Movement.

“We are very grateful for the support of the United States,” said Roytman.

Roytman said he knew Hamas was an enemy but never thought in a million years they would execute a surprise attack like this. He is asking for Americans to support them in any way they can.

“We knew that Hamas was an enemy of Israel, but we didn’t know how much they hate us as humans, how much they want to kill us as Jews and this is what we have seen in recent days,” said Roytman.

You can donate to help the people of Israel here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
Firefighters are extinguishing a structure fire that broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.
Woodstock structure fire causes lane closure on Hwy. 92
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died

Latest News

ANF - Breaking News
Person trapped after truck overturns in Sandy Springs
The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 2 of the National League...
Braves fans hope for turnaround in Game 2 of NLDS following Saturday’s shutout
Russ Goodman
Georgia state senator vacationing in Israel says he’s ‘safe and being well taken care of’
Carlton Gillis mugshot.
Albany police asking for public’s help in locating escaped Dougherty Co. inmate