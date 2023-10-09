Man living in Israel describes the violence unfolding along Gaza strip

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The effects of the war are being felt all the way here in metro Atlanta. Not only are flights being canceled, but people are also very worried about loved ones.

The consul general of Israel for the southeastern United States said there is a community of at least 100,000 people here in metro Atlanta. Her office has been getting many calls.

Atlanta News First spoke with a man named Sacha Roytman who lives in Tel Aviv, about 40 miles away from the violence as of now. He is doing what he can to keep his family safe.

Roytman mentioned the faith he has in his community to fight back and also compared some of the violence he is seeing to the violence inflicted by the Nazis.

“We had the most significant horrific attack in the history of Israel since the Holocaust. The Nazis tried to destroy the Jewish people and we know that. When we have a terrorist organization that has the same messaging and tries to implement the same message, we have no choice and we need to fight,” said Roytman, who is CEO of Combat Antisemitism Movement.

“We are very grateful for the support of the United States,” said Roytman.

Roytman said he knew Hamas was an enemy but never thought in a million years they would execute a surprise attack like this. He is asking for Americans to support them in any way they can.

“We knew that Hamas was an enemy of Israel, but we didn’t know how much they hate us as humans, how much they want to kill us as Jews and this is what we have seen in recent days,” said Roytman.

