3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man struck and killed by MARTA train in southeast Atlanta

MARTA train services in southeast Atlanta were halted late Sunday night after a man was struck and killed by a train.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA train services in southeast Atlanta were halted late Sunday night after a man was struck by a train.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. near the King Memorial Station at Decatur Street and Grant Street.

MARTA police say the man died from his injuries.

There is an active investigation underway to figure out why the man was on the tracks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport hits year-record travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines
File image
Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies following altercation
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, in 2022, roughly 78,191 qualified...
Thousands of school applications turned away due to nursing shortage, data shows
Firefighters are extinguishing a structure fire that broke out in Woodstock Saturday night.
Woodstock structure fire causes lane closure on Hwy. 92
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died

Latest News

MARTA train services in southeast Atlanta were halted late Sunday night after a man was struck...
Man struck and killed by MARTA train in southeast Atlanta
File photo of apartments.
Georgia to open wait list for Housing Choice Voucher Program
Sunny, 70s this afternoon in metro Atlanta
Sunny, 70s this afternoon in metro Atlanta
breast cancer
Pink Lemonade Stand Challange makes it to Alpharetta, raises funds for breast cancer research