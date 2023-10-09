Man struck and killed by MARTA train in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA train services in southeast Atlanta were halted late Sunday night after a man was struck by a train.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. near the King Memorial Station at Decatur Street and Grant Street.

MARTA police say the man died from his injuries.

There is an active investigation underway to figure out why the man was on the tracks.

