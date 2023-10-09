Most abuse allegations of kids in state care ‘unsubstantiated,’ investigation finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The drive-through is typically busy on any Friday night at the McDonald’s on Ridge Road in Canton, Georgia.

But on November 11, 2022, employees were busy with something else too, when a worker called 911 with reports of a seemingly lost, abandoned 11-year-old boy.

“He said somebody picked him up from school and he don’t who it was,” an employee told Canton police, according to body camera footage.

Police spent the evening trying to learn why the boy - whose name they discovered was Dillon - was there.

“So somebody picked you up from school and brought you here,” an officer said. “Do you know who it was?”

Dillon said he didn’t. When asked if he could describe the person who left him at the McDonald’s, Dillon said, “They looked old, chubby, and they had dark skin.”

Dillon asked the officer, “Can I go home?”

“You sure can,” the officer said. But Dillon would not be going home that night. As of today, he still hasn’t.

Nearly two hours later, police confirmed Dillon was actually in the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS). According to the incident report, a subcontracted staffer was supposed to be watching Dillon until a DFCS caseworker arrived to take him to another location.

The incident report details, officers ultimately found the subcontracted staffer in question who claimed he never left Dillon, only lost sight of him. He told police he thought the child was hiding in a play area the entire time, according to the document.

DFCS was housing Dillon at a hotel until they ultimately placed him at KidsPeace Bowdon Georgia, a Carroll County facility offering mental and behavioral health programs.

According to a behavioral evaluation, Dillon had entered state custody with a history of psychiatric issues.

“It really traumatized him,” said Crispen, Dillon’s father. “He didn’t do well in their custody.”

Crispen claims instead of helping, Dillon’s state custody led to harm. Emails show Crispen reporting other facility residents attacked his son. The family alleges inadequate supervision of other residents resulted in injuries to Dillon.

“He was somewhat of a target,” Phaim said. “He was 11. He had a soft voice.”

DFCS was asked if it had opened any investigations into Dillon’s case or KidsPeace. A spokesperson declined, citing the information as confidential.

However, Dillon’s family provided a state letter to Atlanta News First which said the agency found the allegation “unsubstantiated.”

“He truly doesn’t belong in a facility of that nature,” Crispen said.

A Cherokee County juvenile judge seemingly agreed, and in July 2023, ordered a change of placement to a foster home “because the health or welfare of the child may be endangered.” The judge added the “court disapproved Dillon’s placement at KidsPeace.”

A federal probe is questioning how Georgia’s child welfare agency investigates abuse of kids in its care. Atlanta News First Investigates obtained state data, through open records requests, every allegation of a child being physically or sexually abused while in state care between October 2017 and June 2, 2023.

A total of 3,832 reports were found, but only 303 allegations sustained. The total number of closed cases were 3,807, meaning of the closed cases, about 92 percent of claims were considered unfounded.

“I don’t believe there’s incentive to ‘fudge’ the numbers,” said Tom Rawlings, former DFCS director. “The vast majority of our foster parents and group home leaders and workers are good people doing the best they can to care for children.”

Rawlings believes the disparity in sustained cases exist because of the high standards for reporting abuse. Even accidental injuries must be reported but later investigations may reveal no actual abuse, he says.

However, advocates argue historic agency staffing shortages have led to shortcuts with investigations.

State data reveals 28 percent of all cases were closed within a single day.

But Rawlings says during his 2018-21 tenure as DFCS director, when cases were closed quickly, it was after “it became apparent to everyone that there was no physical or sexual abuse.” Interviews confirmed there was no harm and inspections were done efficiently and correctly, he said.

Rawlings admitted he has “seen situations in which it wasn’t done properly,” adding, “sometimes people are in a hurry.”

DFCS said cases can be closed in a such a short time frame due to “duplicate report, non-caretaker related incident, no maltreatment alleged, open case, etc. Sometimes, third-party abuse is incorrectly opened in the name of the third-party abuser when it should be opened in the parent’s name. When this happens, the case is closed and re-keyed.”

KidsPeace provided this statement:

“The safety and well-being of the young people in our care is our top priority at KidsPeace. We are confident that our staff’s actions reflect our emphasis on safety in all they do to care for the kids who need our programs.

“Due to privacy regulations, KidsPeace cannot comment on specific circumstances involving individuals who may or may not have been clients in our programs at some point. We have not been informed of any findings of mistreatment as a result of investigations related to the allegations you reference.”

Dillon is now at a foster home while the state decides if he’ll be reunited with his family. “He calls all the wounds, battle scars,” Crispen said. “He’s real resilient.”

