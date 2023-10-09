Nationwide blood shortage impacting Georgia sickle cell patients

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The national blood shortage is putting patients who rely on donations at risk.

Atlanta News First spoke to a patient with sickle cell disease in LaGrange who said without this support she can barely function, and now she’s hoping more people will step up and donate.

“It’s a lifesaver and like I truly do not think I would be here without it,” LaGrange resident Keyera Jennings said.

The last few months for Keyera Jennings have been very uncertain.

“This blood is a lifesaver. It prevents you from having strokes, heart attacks, the damage that sickle cell can cause it prevents that,” Keyera said.

Keyera has sickle cell disease and relies on donated blood from people who are B-positive.

However, right now the American Red Cross says there’s a nationwide blood shortage.

“We require 12,000 units per day to support our patients across the country and we have seen a 6% drop in donor turnout since this time last year,” Red Cross Blood Expert Dr. Lasky said.

“It makes it very, very difficult, and now with there being a shortage they can’t just pick through blood right now. So it’s a very scary time for people like me,” Keyera said.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder.

It affects the white blood cells carrying oxygen throughout your body causing pain and crisis for people like Keyera.

However, donated blood exchanges from the Red Cross remove the sickle cells from her body and replace them with healthy cells.

“Before the blood exchanges I really couldn’t get out of bed, I was so short of breath, so fatigued, and I was just in so much pain,” Keyera said.

Everyone is usually tested for sickle cell at birth, but Keyera said doctors missed her prognosis when she was born.

By age five she lost her ability to walk, and years later she has already had two hip replacements.

“That’s why I wanted to do this I wanted to show people that hey I am out here and I need blood,” Keyera said.

Doctors say sickle cell disease can impact anyone and it is very difficult to find the right blood donors for sickle cell patients.

Doctor Lasky said one in three black Americans is a match for sickle cell patients and it really helps diversify their blood inventory, but they need more patients to donate.

Keyera said doctors have determined that B-positive blood from people of color works best with her body.

Keyera said she hopes her story encourages more people to donate.

If you are interested in donating to help patients like Keyera you can click here.

