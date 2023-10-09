Person trapped after truck overturns in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has a busy road shut down in Sandy Springs that has a person trapped Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at Spalding Drive and Roberts Drive. Two vehicles were involved and a truck overturned, they said.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen or the extent of any injuries.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.