Person trapped after truck overturns in Sandy Springs

ANF - Breaking News
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has a busy road shut down in Sandy Springs that has a person trapped Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at Spalding Drive and Roberts Drive. Two vehicles were involved and a truck overturned, they said.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen or the extent of any injuries.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

